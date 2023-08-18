7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo, Tropicana, MGM Grand and SAHARA.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) – Seven well-known hotels on the Las Vegas Strip are being reported for having bed bugs in the past couple years.

That’s according to records from the Southern Nevada Health District that are now public.

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Circus Circus, Palazzo, Tropicana, MGM Grand and SAHARA.

Most or all of the facilities have protocols for prevention and treatment of bed bugs and appear to have promptly addressed the problem.

Experts say hotel guests can check for bedbugs by turning off the lights and using a flashlight to inspect beds and sofas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to apartment fire in Greenville Co.
Firefighter injured following fire at Greenville Co. apartment complex
Roads back open following shooting and chase ending downtown
Teen in custody after multi-county shooting and chase, deputies say
Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies Motorcyclist killed after crashing into tree along Anderson Co. roadway
(left to right) Samuel Sommers, Jenna Ward, Charles Alexander Williams, Roddriques Watson and...
Deputies: 1 charged with murder, 4 arrested in connection to deadly shooting
Man facing charges following bus crash that left 17 hurt granted bond
Man facing charges following bus crash that left 17 hurt granted bond

Latest News

Forensics on scene of deadly shooting in 600 block of Fairview Drive.
Suspect arrested after woman killed at Simpsonville townhome
Jerry K. Rivers
Drug dealer tied to Murdaugh investigation pleads guilty
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 42-year-old Jayson Magrum died in the Aug. 11...
Woman shoots, kills sex offender who tried to break in her home, sheriff says
Severe weather struck Rhode Island on Friday. (Source: WJAR/CNN)
RAW: Possible tornado damage in Rhode Island
Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
DNA links killing of Maryland hiker to Los Angeles home invasion