Bikes stolen from Harley Davidson of Greenville
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are trying to identify suspects after $50,000 worth of property was stolen from Harley Davidson of Greenville.
The break-in occurred on Tuesday. Police said suspects used a white Chevy 2500 with a diamond-plated toolbox and sunroof to carry away a stolen motorcycle and dirtbike.
The truck had a black Anvil trailer with a single axle. The stolen bikes were a Harley 2020 Street Glide Special CVO and a 2022 Honda CRF450.
Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
