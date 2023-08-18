Bikes stolen from Harley Davidson of Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are trying to identify suspects after $50,000 worth of property was stolen from Harley Davidson of Greenville.

The break-in occurred on Tuesday. Police said suspects used a white Chevy 2500 with a diamond-plated toolbox and sunroof to carry away a stolen motorcycle and dirtbike.

The truck had a black Anvil trailer with a single axle. The stolen bikes were a Harley 2020 Street Glide Special CVO and a 2022 Honda CRF450.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

