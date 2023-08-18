Bikes stolen from Harley Davidson of Greenville

Suspect footage from break-in at Harley Davidson of Greenville on Aug. 15, 2023.
Suspect footage from break-in at Harley Davidson of Greenville on Aug. 15, 2023.(Greenville Police Dept.)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are trying to identify suspects after $50,000 worth of property was stolen from Harley Davidson of Greenville.

The break-in occurred on Tuesday. Police said suspects used a white Chevy 2500 with a diamond-plated toolbox and sunroof to carry away a stolen motorcycle and dirtbike.

The truck had a black Anvil trailer with a single axle. The stolen bikes were a Harley 2020 Street Glide Special CVO and a 2022 Honda CRF450.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to apartment fire in Greenville Co.
Firefighter injured following fire at Greenville Co. apartment complex
Roads back open following shooting and chase ending downtown
Teen in custody after multi-county shooting and chase, deputies say
Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies Motorcyclist killed after crashing into tree along Anderson Co. roadway
(left to right) Samuel Sommers, Jenna Ward, Charles Alexander Williams, Roddriques Watson and...
Deputies: 1 charged with murder, 4 arrested in connection to deadly shooting
Man facing charges following bus crash that left 17 hurt granted bond
Man facing charges following bus crash that left 17 hurt granted bond

Latest News

Forensics on scene of deadly shooting in 600 block of Fairview Drive.
Suspect arrested after woman killed at Simpsonville townhome
Madison Morrow
Spartanburg County daycare worker arrested
Jerry K. Rivers
Drug dealer tied to Murdaugh investigation pleads guilty
Litter
NCDOT asking for litter cleanup volunteers