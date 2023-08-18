Clemson officials urge SC beekeepers to look out for invasive hornet found in GA

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University officials said they are urging South Carolina beekeepers and the public to look out for yellow-legged hornets after they were recently discovered near Savannah, Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) said they began investigating after a beekeeper in the Savannah area found an unusual hornet and reported it.

According to GDA officials, on August 9, 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that the insect was a yellow-legged hornet or Vespa velutina. Officials added that this was the first time a yellow-legged hornet has been found in the U.S.

Officials stated that while the yellow-legged hornet isn’t more harmful to humans than other hornets, it can impact bee populations.

“The yellow-legged hornet is a predatory insect that has been reported to attack western honeybee colonies and has become a serious pest of beekeeping operations where it has been introduced,” said Ben Powell, director of Clemson Cooperative Extension’s Apiary and Pollinator program. “Establishment of this exotic pest in the U.S. would pose a significant threat to our already embattled beekeeping enterprises.”

The yellow-legged hornet hasn’t been detected in South Carolina. However, Clemson’s Department of Plant Industry Apiary Inspection Program is working with Clemson Cooperative Extension Apiculture and Pollinator Program to monitor Lowcountry locations by using trapping systems.

“While we are spearheading a robust trapping protocol in the South Carolina Lowcountry, beekeepers, and the public both play an important role in our efforts to minimize any potential impact from this invasive pest, said Brad Cavin, the Department of Plant Industry Apiary Inspection Program manager. “That’s why we are asking for public assistance with monitoring for and reporting unusual hornet activity, especially around honeybee hives.”

