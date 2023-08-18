Coroner responding following crash in Anderson County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they are responding following a crash in Anderson County.

Officials said the crash happened along Ledford Farm Road near Old Dobbins Bridge Road.

According to officials, details are limited as crews investigate the crash. We will update this story as officials give news details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads back open following shooting and chase ending downtown
Teen in custody after multi-county shooting and chase, deputies say
Crews responding to apartment fire in Greenville Co.
Firefighter injured following fire at Greenville Co. apartment complex
Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies Motorcyclist killed after crashing into tree along Anderson Co. roadway
Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greer
Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greer
Forensics on scene of deadly shooting in 600 block of Fairview Drive.
Suspect arrested after woman killed at Simpsonville townhome

Latest News

Prisma Health doctor talks about pill to treat postpartum depression
Prisma Health doctor talks about pill to treat postpartum depression
Left to right: James Peterson, Edward Akridge and Juan Rodriguez were all sentenced in...
Final gang members sentenced in South Carolina’s largest RICO conspiracy
Madison Morrow
Spartanburg County daycare worker arrested
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a daycare worker was arrested earlier this week...
Upstate daycare worker accused of harming child