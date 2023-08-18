Deadly shooting under investigation in Greenville County

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and law enforcement investigators are on the scene of a deadly shooting Friday morning.

The coroner said a woman was shot and killed at a townhome in the 600 block of Fairview Road.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene investigating.

