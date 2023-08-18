Deadly shooting under investigation in Greenville County

Forensics on scene of deadly shooting in 600 block of Fairview Drive.
Forensics on scene of deadly shooting in 600 block of Fairview Drive.(FOX Carolina)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and law enforcement investigators are on the scene of a deadly shooting Friday morning.

The coroner said a woman was shot and killed at a townhome in the 600 block of Fairview Road.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene investigating.

