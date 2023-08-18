Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on the side of the road early Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to 3442 Jug Factory Road at 6:48 a.m. in reference to a person laying on the side of the road.

This investigation is still in its early stages and more information will be released later.

