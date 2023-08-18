Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greenville

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on the side of the road early Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to 3442 Jug Factory Road at 6:48 a.m. in reference to a person laying on the side of the road.

This investigation is still in its early stages and more information will be released later.

Stay tuned for more.

MORE NEWS: Same tradition, new direction for Dorman football

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to apartment fire in Greenville Co.
Firefighter injured following fire at Greenville Co. apartment complex
Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies Motorcyclist killed after crashing into tree along Anderson Co. roadway
(left to right) Samuel Sommers, Jenna Ward, Charles Alexander Williams, Roddriques Watson and...
Deputies: 1 charged with murder, 4 arrested in connection to deadly shooting
Roads back open following shooting and chase ending downtown
Teen in custody after multi-county shooting and chase, deputies say
Man facing charges following bus crash that left 17 hurt granted bond
Man facing charges following bus crash that left 17 hurt granted bond

Latest News

Roads back open following shooting and chase ending downtown
Teen in custody after multi-county shooting and chase, deputies say
Roads back open following shooting and chase ending downtown
Roads back open following shooting and chase ending downtown
SC State Fair now accepting submissions for 2023 Competitive Exhibits
SC State Fair now accepting submissions for 2023 Competitive Exhibits
Clemson officials urge SC beekeepers to look out for invasive hornet found in GA
Clemson officials urge SC beekeepers to look out for invasive hornet found in GA