Deputies searching for 71-year-old who needs medical attention

Donnie L. Merck
Donnie L. Merck(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Donne Merck, a missing 71-year-old last seen earlier tonight.

Deputies said Merck was last seen near Kingsgate Court at around 6:25 p.m. on August 17 wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a gray hat.

Deputies described Merck as around 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds. They added that he has brown eyes and dark-colored hair.

According to deputies, Merck needs immediate medical attention. Anyone with information about him is asked to call 911 immediately.

