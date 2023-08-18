Dry weekend with heat building into next week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have a gorgeous weekend on tap with temperatures gradually building to another heat wave for next week.

We kick off the weekend with some gorgeous weather. Friday is mild with highs in the upper 80s in the Upstate to the upper 70s to the low 80s in the mountains. A few clouds drift from the mountains down into the Upstate through the afternoon as a weak cold front moves south across our area. But don’t expect any rain from this one.

Friday night is looking for great for the Tailgate Tour. Temperatures slide from the 80s into the 70s by the time the games wrap up. Looking for a mainly sunny sky becoming mostly clear after sunset.

The weekend looks fantastic as one of the first rain free weekend in a while. We get sunshine all weekend long. Highs on Saturday are in the mid to upper 80s in the Upstate to the low 80s in the mountains. Heat builds in on Sunday with a little tick up in the humidity department as well. Highs are in the upper 80s in the mountains to the low 90s in the Upstate.

High pressure remain in place over the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast through the middle of next week, so mostly sunny skies are the norm. A classic ‘Dog Days of Summer’ feeling settles in though, as heat and humidity pick back up. Highs jump to the low 90s in the mountains to the mid to upper 90s in the Upstate early next. Humidity levels are not currently expected to rise back into oppressive territory, but the increase is noticeable and could push heat indices back toward 100 degrees for some.

We’re watching the tropics, with the eastern Pacific bringing the biggest U.S. impact soon.

Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding to the southwest and California. If it is still a tropical storm when it hits CA, that will be the first in 27 years.

