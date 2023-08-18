Family left with nowhere to go after ceiling at apartment collapses

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A ceiling of an apartment fell through, leaving a family with nowhere to sleep, and the man who rents the apartment said that the complex is trying to kick him and his family out because of the damage.

The Eagle Trace Apartments are in the southern part of Greenville County. It’s where Teral Smith and his 10-year-old daughter lived before their ceiling crashed into their living room.

Smith explained that his family went out for dinner and returned to find the damage. He said, “When we got back, this is what we came into which we couldn’t even get into the apartment. The maintenance man had to come out here, and he forced the door open, and when he forced the door open, then this is what we’d seen.”

Smith said that the apartment complex did not offer for his family to stay in an apartment that was not damaged. Then just a couple of days later, Smith said that he received a letter from the apartment complex that told him he needed to be out in only a few days.

The attorney representing Smith, Field Dunaway, said, “Since this happened, he has had to pay about 800 dollars out of his own pocket to live in a hotel room with his family. Not to mention, he has a 10-year-old beautiful little daughter Mackenzie who is in school today but asks him every night, Daddy, when can we go home.”

The attorney sent a letter on behalf of Smith to the apartment complex and the management company that oversees the units. Smith has also filed a lawsuit against the complex.

Dunaway said, “In South Carolina, we have what they call the residential landlord-tenant act, and Eagle Trace Apartment is in violation of many of those code sections.”

It’s unclear what caused the roof of the apartment to collapse. FOX Carolina News heard back from the management company that oversees Eagle Trace Apartments. They said that due to privacy restrictions, they are not able to comment at this time.

