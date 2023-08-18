FBI working to take armed barricaded suspect into custody in Greenville Co.

Barricaded suspect in Greenville
Barricaded suspect in Greenville(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation said agents are working with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to take an armed suspect into custody.

Officials said the suspect is currently barricaded at a hotel along Beacon Drive near Pelham Road.

According to officials, the suspect is wanted for a federal arrest warrant.

Officials stated that SWAT and negotiators are at the scene. They added that there is no threat to the public. However, people are asked to avoid the area.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

