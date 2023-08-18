High school football returns tonight as team look to try and start the season strong

FOX Carolina Tailgate Tour
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 high school football season is kicking off tonight and teams around South Carolina are looking to start the year strong.

FOX Carolina Tailgate Tour’s game of the week is Dorman High School vs. Greenville High School. Greenville is looking to make more history this season while Dorman hopes to get off on the right foot as they head in a new direction.

We will be tracking scores across the Upstate Friday night, and you can keep up with all of the action with our live scoreboard.

