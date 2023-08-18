Man dies after crashing into building in Pickens County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a man died after crashing into a building on Thursday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 6 p.m., a driver was heading south on Anderson Highway when he ran off the right side of the road, went into an embankment and then hit a concrete building.

Officials said the driver, identified as 25-year-old Austin Lee Turner of Walhalla, passed away.

Turner was the only person in the vehicle involved in the collision.

