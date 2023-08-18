Marion man sentenced to over 45 years in prison for child sex crimes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced to at least 50 years in prison for multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of a child.

Officials said 51-year-old Stephen Strange of Marion was convicted of two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, two counts of statutory sex offense of a child by an adult and four counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was sentenced to 50-70 years in prison.

Deputies said they began investigating on February 1, 2022, when they received a report alleging that Strange had sexually abused a child who was younger than 13. Following the investigation, Strange was taken into custody

“These types of cases are extremely sensitive to work and can really take a toll on our detectives and prosecutors,” said McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. “I appreciate the dedicated effort by Detective Brown and others working this case, along with our DA’s office. Great job to all involved.”

