NCDOT asking for litter cleanup volunteers

Litter
Litter(Pexels)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Are you tired of seeing trash pile up next to your favorite North Carolina views? You can be a part of making a difference in keeping N.C. litter free!

Sept. 16 through 30, the N.C. Department of Transportation is calling on all residents big and small to consider volunteering for the 2023 Fall Sweep. If you are passionate about expelling litter from the beautiful state, this may be the opportunity for you.

During this two-week period, NCDOT’s maintenance crews donate their time to clearing litter from our roadsides and collecting trash bags that are filled by volunteers. The Litter Sweep is one of NCDOT’s roadside litter removal initiatives.

Volunteers during the Fall Litter Sweep can request materials such as gloves, safety vests and bags from their local county maintenance office. 

For those interested in making North Carolina shine again, simply reach out to your local litter management coordinator to get started.

Check out the Litter Sweep webpage for all the details.

