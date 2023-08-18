Oconee County agencies to train with SC Helicopter Aquatic Rescue team

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Services said first responders will train with the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (SC-HART) the week of Aug. 21.

Officials said throughout the week, crews will be simulating emergencies at multiple locations across Greenville, Pickens, and Oconee counties. This training exercise is designed to prepare teams for real-world emergencies.

These training scenarios will include low-flying National Guard Black Hawk and Lakota helicopters, with local emergency services personnel acting as survivors, some harnessed and on safety lines.

Oconee County Emergency Services, Oconee County Dive and Special Rescue Team, Oconee County Fire Departments and Oconee County Rescue Squads will be participating.

