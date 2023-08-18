Oconee County agencies to train with SC Helicopter Aquatic Rescue team

Black Hawk helicopter
Black Hawk helicopter(wabi)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Services said first responders will train with the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (SC-HART) the week of Aug. 21.

Officials said throughout the week, crews will be simulating emergencies at multiple locations across Greenville, Pickens, and Oconee counties. This training exercise is designed to prepare teams for real-world emergencies.

These training scenarios will include low-flying National Guard Black Hawk and Lakota helicopters, with local emergency services personnel acting as survivors, some harnessed and on safety lines.

Oconee County Emergency Services, Oconee County Dive and Special Rescue Team, Oconee County Fire Departments and Oconee County Rescue Squads will be participating.

MORE NEWS: Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greer

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to apartment fire in Greenville Co.
Firefighter injured following fire at Greenville Co. apartment complex
Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies Motorcyclist killed after crashing into tree along Anderson Co. roadway
(left to right) Samuel Sommers, Jenna Ward, Charles Alexander Williams, Roddriques Watson and...
Deputies: 1 charged with murder, 4 arrested in connection to deadly shooting
Roads back open following shooting and chase ending downtown
Teen in custody after multi-county shooting and chase, deputies say
Man facing charges following bus crash that left 17 hurt granted bond
Man facing charges following bus crash that left 17 hurt granted bond

Latest News

Forensics on scene of deadly shooting in 600 block of Fairview Drive.
Deadly shooting under investigation in Greenville County
Jazz & Wine Fest at Mountain Brook Vineyards
Jazz & Wine Fest at Mountain Brook Vineyards
What's Clicking? 8/18
What's Clicking? 8/18
Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greer
Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greer