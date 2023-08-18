Same tradition, new direction for Dorman football

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Despite Dorman having three different head coaches in as many seasons, they’re still carrying the same tradition into this year’s opener at Greenville Friday.

Ten years ago, the team’s new Head Coach Jake Morris was leading Gable Middle School. A decade later, and he’s driving three miles from his first job to his dream job.

“It’s a dream come true. This is where I played. This is home,” Morris said. “This has kind of been a dream of mine my whole life pretty much to be the head coach here.”

FOX Carolina asked Morris how his dream about the high school job compares with him actually doing it.

“I coached a lot more before I was a head coach, I will say that. That’s what I mess with the guys all the time about,” Morris chuckled. “There’s literally so many things going on and Dorman is such a big program with so many moving parts that it’s hard to coach. The fact that Dave Gutshall called an offense here for 29 years is really impressive with everything else going on.”

After three decades of winning and stability with Gutshall, Dorman has had three different coaches in three seasons. Naturally, Morris said he’s been trying to build trust with his guys especially given all those changes.

“This group has really done a good job of bonding together. Look, I’m their third head coach in three years. So a lot of adversity has taken place in this program,” Morris said. “And for them to stand at the end and say that they stuck it out and got behind me and rallied and got behind each other and their coaches, that’s pretty big.”

Although he’s the head coach now, Morris is leaning on the teachings of the men who came before him.

“We had a coach before coach Gutshall, which was Dale Evans. He made all his players memorize a poem and the poem was ‘Stick to the Task.’ The first team meeting I had, I said guys, that’s kind of Dorman’s thing is stick to the task,” Morris said. “Well now it’s more important than ever to stick to the task. We’ve got to stick together. We’ve got to bend with it, sweat with it, we’ve got to smile at it too. I just quoted the poem to them, they all can probably recite it, it’s all up in our locker room. And they’ve done that, they really have. They’ve stuck to the task. You get a team that rallies behind one common goal, you can pretty much get a special season coming out of it.”

Adding to that motivation for a special season is the fact that the South Carolina preseason media poll has Dorman ranked 10th in class AAAAA. But the Dorman seniors say they like the dislike.

“I really love it, they’re counting us down, I love the competition,” senior tight end Cason Gilliam said. “We’re going to show them. We’re definitely going to show them. We should really be at the top of the rankings, but we’re going to show them.”

“All the rumors are saying we’re going to lose, we’re going to go 8-4,” senior cornerback Sammy Brannon said. “I know they’re doubting us and everything, but they should expect a lot from us.”

Dorman’s first chance to show a lot will be in the season opener at Greenville Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.