‘Sick and tired;’ Planning Commission delays development proposal after Nicholtown residents voice concern

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In a lengthy Greenville Planning Commission meeting on Thursday, residents faced off against developers over a proposed project in their neighborhood. Developers are proposing a 39-unit townhome development in the historic community. Neighbors brought up some concerns that planning commissioners agreed with.

“Can we truly call it progress if it leaves our neighbors behind?” asked Yvonne Reeder, a Nicoltown Community Advocate.

After sitting patiently for hours, Nicholtown residents continued to advocate for their community and against developments they fear aren’t a good fit.

“We do not want to undermine the necessity of affordable housing at all, I want you to hear me. We are not doing that but we want to bring a focus to the missing middle,” said Jay Martin with Arbor Land Design. Martin is a representative for the project developers.

The Faris Townes proposal aims to provide workforce housing units on a vacant 2 acres of land.

“Will they make space for truly affordable housing in this new development?” asked Calvin Hailstock, the President of the Nicholtown Neighborhood Association.

Developers presented the project to the community months ago, but residents say at that meeting they gave little information and couldn’t answer most questions. They asked for some units at a cost that better aligns with the neighborhood’s income, a traffic study and clarity on what the project will look like. Martin said they would “consider” lower priced units.

“You come in and treat us like children who have no brains and–' this is what you’re going to do you’re going to sit here and we’re going to give you green beans, I don’t care if you’d rather have spinach’ -- that’s what it’s coming across like to us as a community and we’re really sick and tired of it,” said Reeder.

Commissioners shared some of the concerns, specifically about the layout of the project. Since several of the townhomes would directly face the backyard of nearby homes. Based on that and a lack of cooperation with neighbors, they voted to defer the project.

Commissioners recommended developers work on the layout and meet with a group of Nicholtown leaders to discuss what they’d like to see in this project. It’ll be back to the planning commission in October.

