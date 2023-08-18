Solicitor: Upstate man sentenced to life for 2021 attempted murder

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said a man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for a shooting that took place in 2021.

According to the solicitor’s office, 32-year-old Cornelius Jerome Staggers was tried and found guilty of attempted murder, assault and battery, first degree and discharging a firearm into a weapon.

Officials said the shooting took place on Aug. 3, 2021 when the victim had an argument with a co-worker at work. When the victim met his wife in the parking lot to leave work, they were approached by Staggers. Neither the victim nor his wife knew but were threatened by him saying “not to mess with his brother”. The couple left the parking lot and were followed by staggers who later pulled out a gun and fired at them.

During the investigation, officials said Staggers admitted to admitted exchanging words with the victim in the parking lot but denied following or shooting at the victim and his wife.

Assistant Solicitor Spenser Smith noted “the victim and his wife could easily have been killed over a workplace argument that did not even involve the Defendant.” Smith added, “through the work of law enforcement and the judicial system, Mr. Staggers no longer has the ability to endanger the citizens of our community.”

Staggers received life in prison without parole for attempted murder as well as a ten year sentence each for sssault and battery in the first Degree and discharging a firearm Into a vehicle

The solicitor’s office mentioned Staggers’ prior criminal history included convictions for the following:

(2 counts) Unlawful carrying of a handgun

(2 counts) Burglary in the second degree violent

(2 counts) Attempted armed robbery

Possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime

(2 counts) Assault and Battery in the second degree

Burglary in the third degree

Assault and battery in the third degree

Trespassing

Shoplifting

