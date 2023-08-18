Spartanburg County daycare worker arrested

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a daycare worker was arrested earlier this week after they received a report involving child neglect.

Madison Morrow is charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk or causing harm to a child in her care. She appeared in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Calvary Christian Academy on Aug. 10. Emergency responders were called to the daycare to provide care for the victim.

“As this is a currently pending case in our office, we do not have a comment for press at this time,” said Assistant Solicitor Amy Goulding.

Calvary Baptist Senior Pastor Scott Davis released the following statement:

“The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities. Immediately upon learning of the incident, school staff and emergency responders were on the scene to provide necessary care and support. We are fully cooperating with local authorities as they conduct their investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. We take our responsibility to our kids very seriously and are taking significant steps to ensure their safety.

Out of respect for the privacy of the student and the family, we will not be providing any further details about the incident at this time. We ask for your understanding and patience as we work through this difficult situation. We ask you to join us in praying for the family.

We want to address recent concerns raised about DSS (Department of Social Services) reporting and its impact on daycares. The current DSS reporting system can sometimes result in vague and misleading violations, leading to difficulties for daycares to defend themselves publicly. We feel it is important to clarify certain instances where violations have been labeled, and shed light on the true circumstances.

Our core belief is the safety and well-being of the children under our care are of paramount importance. While certain violations have been reported, we would like to emphasize that in many cases, the violations have been misinterpreted or misconstrued, presenting an inaccurate picture of the actual situation.

We would like to provide specific examples to illustrate our point:

Violation 11-2-22 : DSS issued two “HIGH” violations, one for lacking a staff member’s high school diploma on file and the other for a missing TB test result. These administrative oversights, while serious, do not in any way compromise the safety or care provided to the children.

Violation 12-2-22 : DSS labeled a violation as “HIGH,” citing that babies must sleep on their backs in their cribs. However, this particular instance involved a baby who was capable of rolling over. Our attentive staff had already taken steps to address this situation, but the DSS worker’s observation occurred before the correction was fully implemented.

Violation 12-2-22 : Another “HIGH” violation was reported due to a missing high school diploma of a former employee. This, again, pertains to administrative documentation rather than a direct safety concern.

Violation 12-2-22: A “MEDIUM” violation was issued for a trash can not being labeled as “DIAPERS ONLY.” While we acknowledge the importance of proper labeling, this minor oversight does not reflect any compromise to the safety of the children.

We wish to reassure the public and our community that we have always been committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for all the children entrusted to our care. This unfortunate incident has prompted us to take immediate and comprehensive steps to enhance our operations and safety protocols:

We have engaged an external auditing firm to thoroughly assess our policies, procedures, and employee practices. The result of this audit will be immediately incorporated into our employee policies and procedures to insure the continued safety of our children

All our classrooms have been reviewed and updated to ensure the highest safety standards are met.

We have conducted additional training for our employees and staff, focusing on the proper implementation of safety measures and care protocols.

We want to express our deepest condolences to the family affected by the recent accident. It is indeed a tragic occurrence, and we are committed to learning from this experience to prevent such incidents in the future. Our priority remains the well-being and safety of every child in our care.

We appreciate your understanding and continued support during this challenging time. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us directly.”

