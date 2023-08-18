LIVE NOW: Suspect in custody after shots fired leads to chase ending in Greenville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County dispatch said deputies were involved in a chase Thursday night that ended in Greenville.

Deputies said the incident began when they tried to stop a car on McNelly Road near Piedmont, and the driver began firing shots at them.

According to deputies, the driver then drove off, and deputies chased them until they stopped near College Street in Greenville.

Deputies stated that the suspect was taken into custody, and no deputies were injured during the incident.

This situation is developing as deputies investigate. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to apartment fire in Greenville Co.
Firefighter injured following fire at Greenville Co. apartment complex
Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies Motorcyclist killed after crashing into tree along Anderson Co. roadway
Man facing charges following bus crash that left 17 hurt granted bond
Man facing charges following bus crash that left 17 hurt granted bond
(left to right) Samuel Sommers, Jenna Ward, Charles Alexander Williams, Roddriques Watson and...
Deputies: 1 charged with murder, 4 arrested in connection to deadly shooting
Road Construction Ahead
Worker killed in accident during I-26 widening project

Latest News

Donnie L. Merck
Deputies searching for 71-year-old who needs medical attention
Police are looking for 2-year-old Josiah Mitchell, who was reportedly kidnapped in DeKalb...
DeKalb County police say investigation into missing 2-year-old is ‘fluid and evolving’
‘Sick and tired:’ Planning Commission delays development proposal after Nicholtown residents...
‘Sick and tired;’ Planning Commission delays development proposal after Nicholtown residents voice concern
Dozens displaced after massive apartment fire
Dozens displaced after massive apartment fire