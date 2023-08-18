LIVE NOW: Suspect in custody after shots fired leads to chase ending in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County dispatch said deputies were involved in a chase Thursday night that ended in Greenville.

Deputies said the incident began when they tried to stop a car on McNelly Road near Piedmont, and the driver began firing shots at them.

According to deputies, the driver then drove off, and deputies chased them until they stopped near College Street in Greenville.

Deputies stated that the suspect was taken into custody, and no deputies were injured during the incident.

This situation is developing as deputies investigate. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.