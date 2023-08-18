USC hosts grand opening for historic student housing development

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina is hosting a grand opening Friday for its new $240 million Campus Village.

The new student residential housing development is the largest construction project in the university’s 222-year history.

Construction on the development began in May 2019. The Campus Village is made up of four state-of-the-art buildings that can house a total of 1,800 residential students and is in the south region of campus near the site of the former Cliff Apartments.

USC President Michael Amiridis said, “The impressive Campus Village complex reflects the growth and future potential of USC, addresses the needs of our students and further strengthens their overall college experience.”

The new student houses will feature several amenities including community kitchens, study and classroom spaces, and various room options.

Along with this, the Campus Village will include The Pavillion – a 14,000 square foot dining hall, Starbucks, The Gamecocks General Store, and an enhanced shuttle service.

The opening comes as the University of South Carolina welcomes its largest freshman class in the school’s history this fall.

