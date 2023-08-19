Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach

By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found on Folly Beach.

Victoria Dickerson, 22, of Charleston, was identified as the woman whose body was found on Folly Beach Thursday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Officers were called to the 300 block of West Ashley Avenue for a report of a body of a nude woman washed up on the beach around 5:33 a.m., Deputy Chief Rocky Burke said.

He said Folly Beach medical personnel and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

The cause of death is pending autopsy and investigation, O’Neal said. He said Dickerson died Wednesday.

Folly Beach Public Safety is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Todd
Man arrested after woman killed at Simpsonville townhome
Roads back open following shooting and chase ending downtown
Teen in custody after multi-county shooting and chase, deputies say
Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greer
Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greer
Barricaded suspect in Greenville
Suspect surrenders to FBI peacefully after barricading inside Greenville Co. hotel for hours
Left to right: James Peterson, Edward Akridge and Juan Rodriguez were all sentenced in...
Final gang members sentenced in South Carolina’s largest RICO conspiracy