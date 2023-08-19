Flight heading towards Burlington makes emergency stop in Charlotte

The flight returned to Charlotte after there were reports of a possible mechanical issue.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An emergency landing was conducted by American Airlines at the Charlotte-Douglas airport this afternoon

The American Eagle flight 5616, operated by PSA Airlines, with service from Charlotte to Burlington, VT returned to Charlotte after there were reports of a possible mechanical issue.

According to American Airlines, the aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate. The flight will continue to Burlington on a different aircraft.

American Airlines has apologized for the disruption of their flight.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused,” said Tim Wetzel, Global engagement/corporate communications.

