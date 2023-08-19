FOX Carolina Tailgate Tour: A look ahead to the Upcoming season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Football is back, and college teams are gearing up for the upcoming season.

FOX Carolina’s college football analysts Corey Miller and Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss how this year could shake out.

The first top 25 ranking of the season has been released. Our analysts talked about who belongs and what teams could be in the wrong places.

The new college season brings a lot of new names and faces into the spotlight. Our analysts discuss who could shine this year.

Our analysts also broke down some concerns they have about Clemson and South Carolina this season.

