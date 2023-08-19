Greenville gets Red Raider Revenge on Dorman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville took down Dorman 34-21 in the season opener Friday night at Sirrine Stadium.

Greenville took a 21-6 lead into halftime, but Dorman rallied to cut it to a 28-21 game in the fourth quarter. Greenville’s Bryson Drummond connected with future Gamecock Mazeo Bennett for a long touchdown pass with about six minutes left to finish off the win.

Here are the rest of the South Carolina high school scores from Week 0.

Abbeville 65, McCormick 12

Airport 36, Swansea 2

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 41, Edisto 6

Barnwell 40, Williston-Elko 0

Beaufort Academy 27, Pinewood Prep 23

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 50, Hilton Head Prep 7

Blackville-Hilda 51, Calhoun Falls 6

Bluffton 41, Beach, Ga. 6

Brookland-Cayce 45, Charlotte Harding, N.C. 6

Broome 22, Powdersville 21

C.A. Johnson 32, Columbia 2

Camden 43, Myrtle Beach 0

Cane Bay 29, Beaufort 10

Carolina Forest 49, West Brunswick, N.C. 20

Chapman 50, Woodruff 34

Chesnee 41, Blue Ridge 30

Chester 42, Lancaster 6

Chesterfield 32, Lee Central 6

Clinton 50, Batesburg-Leesville 27

Crestwood 49, Richland Northeast 21

D.W. Daniel 48, Greer 20

Darlington 34, Central 20

Dreher 26, W.J. Keenan 25

Fairfield Central 41, Carvers Bay 0

Gray Collegiate Academy 49, Christ Church Episcopal 21

Greenville 34, Dorman 21

Greenwood 24, A.C. Flora 23

Hanahan 45, Georgetown 34

Hartsville 55, Conway 7

Heathwood Hall 42, Great Falls 6

Hillcrest 55, Laurens 9

Hilton Head Island 39, Battery Creek 6

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 56, Scott’s Branch 0

Irmo 49, Chapin 3

J.L. Mann 49, Eastside 0

James Island 25, Stratford 7

John Paul II 28, Thomas Heyward Academy 21

Lakeside-Evans, Ga. 46, Aiken 24

Lamar 43, Hemingway 0

Lexington 17, West Florence 7

Liberty 28, Carolina High and Academy 20

Loris 40, Green Sea Floyds 0

Midland Valley 35, Grovetown, Ga. 21

Newberry 47, Union County 20

Ninety Six 28, Emerald 27

North Augusta 14, Evans, Ga. 7

Northwood Academy 28, Greenwood Christian 26

Patrick Henry Academy 55, Cross Schools 0

Pelion 22, Bethune-Bowman 8

Prince Avenue Christian, Ga. 42, Hammond 13

Riverside 49, Travelers Rest 7

Saluda 42, Mid-Carolina 10

Savannah Christian Prep, Ga. 49, Hilton Head Christian Academy 0

Seneca 43, Wade Hampton (G) 0

Silver Bluff 34, South Aiken 31

Socastee 6, North Myrtle Beach 0

South Florence 54, Goose Creek 14

South Pointe 16, Spartanburg 14

St. James 49, Waccamaw 0

St. John’s Christian Academy 41, King’s Academy 18

St. Joseph 42, Fox Creek 0

Strom Thurmond 21, Laney, Ga. 12

Sumter 53, Lakewood 8

T.L. Hanna 34, Boiling Springs 26

Wade Hampton (H) 10, Colleton County 0

Wagener-Salley 34, Allendale-Fairfax 22

Ware Shoals 38, Whitmire 28

West Ashley 23, Lower Richland 20

Westwood 27, Spring Valley 7

Wilson 21, Aynor 20

Woodmont 28, Palmetto 13

