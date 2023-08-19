High school senior shot at Clayton County football game, school district says

Dutchtown High School
Dutchtown High School
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Dutchtown High School senior was shot in a parking lot Friday night at a Clayton County football game, according to Clayton County Public Schools.

The shooting near 10:30 p.m. was related to an attempted robbery, the school system said in a statement. The 18-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Jonesboro High School and Mt. Zion High School were facing off on Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium.

It doesn’t appear that any currently enrolled Clayton County students were involved in the incident, according to the school system.

“Clayton County Public Schools has as its number one priority the safety and security of its staff and students,” it said in the statement. “Violence of any kind will not be tolerated.”

The district said that games with “fairly large crowds” will have adjusted start times.

Clayton County high school football games will continue using weapon-detection devices and only allow clear bags, the district said. Saturday’s games, Morrow High School versus Forest Park High School and Riverdale High School versus North Clayton High School, will also have extra security measures.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: WATCH: Video shows crowd fleeing stadium after incident at Discovery HS

Also on Friday night, Gwinnett County deputies were looking into an incident reportedly involving a gun at Discovery High School stadium in Lawrenceville. In a video, students could be seen running from the stadium.

“It was a very scary and dangerous situation, and out of concern for the safety of everyone, we have cleared the stadium and are asking that you pick up your students immediately,” Principal Marci Sledge said in an email sent to parents.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Todd
Man arrested after woman killed at Simpsonville townhome
Roads back open following shooting and chase ending downtown
Teen in custody after multi-county shooting and chase, deputies say
Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greer
Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greer
Barricaded suspect in Greenville
Suspect surrenders to FBI peacefully after barricading inside Greenville Co. hotel for hours
Left to right: James Peterson, Edward Akridge and Juan Rodriguez were all sentenced in...
Final gang members sentenced in South Carolina’s largest RICO conspiracy

Latest News

Doug Herron
SPD fallen officer Corporal Doug Herron laid to rest
The flight returned to Charlotte after there were reports of a possible mechanical issue.
Flight heading towards Burlington makes emergency stop in Charlotte
City shares progress on Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial
PHOTOS | City shares progress on Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial
Anthony Todd
Man arrested after woman killed at Simpsonville townhome