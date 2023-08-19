‘Hug your family while you can’: Search for missing boy continues 48 hours later

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search for two-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell continued Friday night, as it reached 48 hours since he was reported missing.

Investigators were out draining the lake at the Elite at Lakeview Apartments in East Point. They did not explicitly say why they were focusing their efforts on the lake.

“It’s really hard. It’s really hard,” said Jonathan Wyatt, J’Asiah’s grandfather. He said the little boy is his daughter’s only child.

He and other family members stood by the water all day Friday, waiting for answers.

“It’s something you don’t want to feel. Nobody wants to feel the way I feel right now,” Wyatt said. “I mean, just hug your family while you can, because you never know.”

Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., the boy’s father, Artavious North, 23, reported J’Asiah was kidnapped near an apartment building in Decatur during an armed robbery.

DeKalb County police said Thursday night that was not true, and the toddler was actually last seen in East Point.

North lives at the Elite at Lakeview Apartments. He was charged with making false statements and filing a false report.

“He’s two years old. He can’t fend for himself. It’s real sad,” a neighbor told Atlanta News First.

This neighbor said they lived next door and did not know North had a child.

“I really pray he’s found safe, though,” the neighbor said. “Most of all, I pray that baby is found safe.”

Officials on scene said it would take well after midnight to completely drain the lake.

