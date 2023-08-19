‘Hug your family while you can’: Search for missing boy continues 48 hours later

Police say 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday night.
Police say 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday night.(Family of J’Asiah)
By Karli Barnett
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search for two-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell continued Friday night, as it reached 48 hours since he was reported missing.

Investigators were out draining the lake at the Elite at Lakeview Apartments in East Point. They did not explicitly say why they were focusing their efforts on the lake.

“It’s really hard. It’s really hard,” said Jonathan Wyatt, J’Asiah’s grandfather. He said the little boy is his daughter’s only child.

RELATED: Everything we know about a missing 2-year-old, his father’s arrest in DeKalb County.

He and other family members stood by the water all day Friday, waiting for answers.

“It’s something you don’t want to feel. Nobody wants to feel the way I feel right now,” Wyatt said. “I mean, just hug your family while you can, because you never know.”

Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., the boy’s father, Artavious North, 23, reported J’Asiah was kidnapped near an apartment building in Decatur during an armed robbery.

DeKalb County police said Thursday night that was not true, and the toddler was actually last seen in East Point.

North lives at the Elite at Lakeview Apartments. He was charged with making false statements and filing a false report.

“He’s two years old. He can’t fend for himself. It’s real sad,” a neighbor told Atlanta News First.

This neighbor said they lived next door and did not know North had a child.

“I really pray he’s found safe, though,” the neighbor said. “Most of all, I pray that baby is found safe.”

Officials on scene said it would take well after midnight to completely drain the lake.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Todd
Man arrested after woman killed at Simpsonville townhome
Roads back open following shooting and chase ending downtown
Teen in custody after multi-county shooting and chase, deputies say
Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greer
Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greer
Barricaded suspect in Greenville
Suspect surrenders to FBI peacefully after barricading inside Greenville Co. hotel for hours
generic crash
1 dead, 1 seriously injured following crash in Anderson County

Latest News

Anthony Todd
Man arrested after woman killed at Simpsonville townhome
New school security
Greenville County School adds new protections for schools
Canton game
Football returns and marks a new beginning for the town of Canton
Evolv Machine System
New Upstate school district cameras connect with weapon detectors
Greenville fans get pumped up before their team's first game of the season. Greenville took...
Greenville gets Red Raider Revenge on Dorman