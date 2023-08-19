Largest ‘thin blue line’ flag unveiled in Greenville Co. in honor of fallen officer

People across the Upstate continue to remember the life and legacy of a fallen Easley Police Officer who died saving the life of a stranger.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - People from multiple communities gathered on Friday afternoon as the world’s largest “thin blue line” flag was unveiled at Upstate Granite Solutions.

Officials said the flag was made to honor first responders and Officer Matthew Hare, who passed away earlier this month trying to get a woman threatening self-harm off the railroad tracks in Easley.

“Law enforcement loves their community, if we didn’t have a community, we wouldn’t be here to serve,” said Greenville Chief of Police Howie Thompson. “And that’s our job. It’s a great sight to see all of these community members out here supporting us. To me, the thin blue line is the police officers, and they’re in the middle, and they’re in the middle of chaos and crime and good law-abiding citizens. We’re just trying to hold that line and keep our community safe.

The flag, which measures 60 feet by 100 feet, is now flying a top of a pole standing 250 feet high near New Easley Highway.

“I was in awe, it was really an awe-inspiring experience,” said Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chuck James. “Just to see all those people that support law enforcement intermingled with our officers and then to see a flag that’s that big is shocking. It was a great experience. I pass by here frequently. I’ll look up with pride and smile ear to ear, knowing there are people in this community who support us.”

According to officials, the flag will continue flying until September 11.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads back open following shooting and chase ending downtown
Teen in custody after multi-county shooting and chase, deputies say
Crews responding to apartment fire in Greenville Co.
Firefighter injured following fire at Greenville Co. apartment complex
Forensics on scene of deadly shooting in 600 block of Fairview Drive.
Suspect arrested after woman killed at Simpsonville townhome
Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greer
Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greer
Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies Motorcyclist killed after crashing into tree along Anderson Co. roadway

Latest News

Barricaded suspect in Greenville
Suspect surrenders to FBI peacefully after barricading inside Greenville Co. hotel for hours
Flag Unveiling
Flag Unveiling
Body Found in Greer
Body Found in Greer
Largest Rico Case in South Carolina History
Largest Rico Case in South Carolina History