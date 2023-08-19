Largest ‘thin blue line’ flag unveiled in Greenville Co. in honor of fallen officer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - People from multiple communities gathered on Friday afternoon as the world’s largest “thin blue line” flag was unveiled at Upstate Granite Solutions.

Officials said the flag was made to honor first responders and Officer Matthew Hare, who passed away earlier this month trying to get a woman threatening self-harm off the railroad tracks in Easley.

“Law enforcement loves their community, if we didn’t have a community, we wouldn’t be here to serve,” said Greenville Chief of Police Howie Thompson. “And that’s our job. It’s a great sight to see all of these community members out here supporting us. To me, the thin blue line is the police officers, and they’re in the middle, and they’re in the middle of chaos and crime and good law-abiding citizens. We’re just trying to hold that line and keep our community safe.

The flag, which measures 60 feet by 100 feet, is now flying a top of a pole standing 250 feet high near New Easley Highway.

“I was in awe, it was really an awe-inspiring experience,” said Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chuck James. “Just to see all those people that support law enforcement intermingled with our officers and then to see a flag that’s that big is shocking. It was a great experience. I pass by here frequently. I’ll look up with pride and smile ear to ear, knowing there are people in this community who support us.”

According to officials, the flag will continue flying until September 11.

