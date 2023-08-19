PHOTOS | City shares progress on Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach provided an update early Saturday on its upcoming memorial at Warbird Park honoring those who served in World War II.

“Construction is still in the early stages, but you can see how the 2,000-square-foot space will look,” read a post from the city’s Facebook page. “The center plaza will be a bas relief map of the world, with major campaigns of the war marked by bronze medallions. The rear wall will be granite engraved with text and photos, as shown in the illustrations. It’s tucked into the trees on the park’s edge, closer to Kings Highway and the Myrtle Beach International Airport runway for greater visibility.”

Work on the memorial began last month. City officials have also said the construction isn’t expected to impact operations at Warbird Park.

Other features include displays for more regional stories from the war, a map marking famous battles along with benches and flags for each military branch. A centerpiece sculpture is also in the works, but will likely be installed after construction is completed. The space is also expected to include room to bring in chairs for special events and ceremonies.

Autoplay Caption

Below is a render of what the completed project is expected to look like:

Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial (Bolton & Menk, Inc. / DDC Engineers)

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.