SPD fallen officer Corporal Doug Herron laid to rest

Doug Herron
Doug Herron(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Family, friends, and community leaders gathered in Savannah to honor the life of Corporal Doug Herron Saturday.

Herron died after a medical emergency while on an off-duty assignment.

He served in the Police Department for more than 35 years. Herron’s funeral service was held at Calvary Baptist Temple this.

Those who loved him spoke about his life, and the impact he leaves behind on Savannah. As a part of Saturday’s ceremony Chief Lenny Gunther promoted Herron to Sergeant.

“For me as Chief, to be able to promote him to sergeant is a great honor. Not only to myself, but for his family and for members of the police department. It’s our way of giving back to him for the 35 years he dedicated to our department and the city,” Chief Lenny Gunther said.

Following the service, the police department led a procession from the church to Fox and Weeks funeral home.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Todd
Man arrested after woman killed at Simpsonville townhome
Roads back open following shooting and chase ending downtown
Teen in custody after multi-county shooting and chase, deputies say
Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greer
Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greer
Barricaded suspect in Greenville
Suspect surrenders to FBI peacefully after barricading inside Greenville Co. hotel for hours
Left to right: James Peterson, Edward Akridge and Juan Rodriguez were all sentenced in...
Final gang members sentenced in South Carolina’s largest RICO conspiracy

Latest News

Dutchtown High School
High school senior shot at Clayton County football game, school district says
The flight returned to Charlotte after there were reports of a possible mechanical issue.
Flight heading towards Burlington makes emergency stop in Charlotte
City shares progress on Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial
PHOTOS | City shares progress on Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial
Anthony Todd
Man arrested after woman killed at Simpsonville townhome