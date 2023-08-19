Staying sunny with heat set to ramp back up

Weather at 10pm
By Bryan Bachman
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re keeping the settings on sunny, but heat will be making a comeback early next week.

First Alert Headlines

  • Sunny weather continues through midweek
  • Heat wave on the way for next week
  • High close to ten degrees above average Tuesday & Wednesday

The passage of a cold front through our area on Friday night made for a real treat today! Humidity was low, sunshine was abundant, and we even had a pleasant breeze, all making for a gorgeous day to be outside. We’ll keep this pleasant for tonight, with clear skies expected to continue. Temperatures will take another dip into the 60s, with humidity remaining low for now. Just watch out for some patchy fog settling in across the mountains!

High pressure will remain in place of the Mid-Atlantic region on Sunday, keeping mostly sunny skies locked in across most of the eastern United States, including here in the Carolinas. No showers or storms to worry about for the second half of the weekend, but temperatures will tick a few degrees higher along with a small increase in humidity. Afternoon highs will head for the upper 80s across the mountains, with low 90s expected upstate.

Regional Forecast, Sunday
Regional Forecast, Sunday(WHNS)

Heat will really begin to spike heading into the new work week as a ridge of high pressure expands east out of the central U.S. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will climb around ten degrees above average, set for the low to mid 90s in the mountains, and upper 90s upstate. Humidity will continue to climb a bit too, but is not expected to reach the same oppressive levels as our last round of heat.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate
High Temperature Trend, Upstate(WHNS)
Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days
Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days(WHNS)

Even so, heat indices are likely to range from the mid 90s to low 100s, so you’ll want to take extra measures to stay cool and hydrated. Make sure the kids do the same with after-school activities and sports ramping up. The heat will come with mostly sunny skies, meaning sunscreen will also be a must.

Heat Index Forecast, Upstate
Heat Index Forecast, Upstate(WHNS)

Another weak cold front will take a swing at us late Tuesday into Wednesday. Like the last one, it will come up empty on showers and thunderstorms, but will take the heat down slightly for the middle of the week. Don’t expected dramatic improvement though, as highs will only dip back to the upper 80s and low 90s through Thursday before returning to the low and mid 90s in time for the weekend. Isolated showers and storms will return to the forecast starting on Friday.

