WGA, studios set new meeting date amid strike impasse

WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday,...
WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Writers Guild of America met again with the major Hollywood studios on Friday, but neither side appears to be any closer to ending the strike, which has spurred protests in Hollywood for the past three months.

In a message to members, the Guild confirmed that both sides plan to meet again next week.

The Guild has held talks each of the last four days with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, but the two sides reportedly remain far apart on major issues.

The WGA strike began on May 2, shutting down most TV and film production in the U.S.

Several upcoming movies have also been delayed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forensics on scene of deadly shooting in 600 block of Fairview Drive.
Suspect arrested after woman killed at Simpsonville townhome
Roads back open following shooting and chase ending downtown
Teen in custody after multi-county shooting and chase, deputies say
Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greer
Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Greer
generic crash
1 dead, 1 seriously injured following crash in Anderson County
Left to right: James Peterson, Edward Akridge and Juan Rodriguez were all sentenced in...
Final gang members sentenced in South Carolina’s largest RICO conspiracy

Latest News

Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment...
Nearly 7,500 children’s beds recalled due to strangulation risk
The suspect has been identified as James Richardson Jr., 28, wearing a white shirt and tan...
Amber Alert issued after 2-month-old taken from St. Louis home
Sweden gesture to supporters as they celebrate with their bronze medals after defeating...
Sweden beats Australia 2-0 to win another bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California