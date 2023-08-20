1 injured from shooting, suspect arrested

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured from a shooting that happened Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a scene in reference to a gun shot victim on New Dunham Bridge Road at around 9:21 a.m.

Once on scene, deputies found a man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the suspect was arrested.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

