1 injured from shooting, suspect arrested

Greenville County dispatch said deputies are responding to a scene after reports of a gunshot...
Greenville County dispatch said deputies are responding to a scene after reports of a gunshot victim Sunday, August 20, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured from a shooting that happened Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a scene in reference to a gun shot victim on New Dunham Bridge Road at around 9:21 a.m.

Once on scene, deputies found a man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the suspect was arrested.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary moves “very near” to Mexico’s Baja coast packing deadly rainfall
Barricaded suspect in Greenville
Suspect surrenders to FBI peacefully after barricading inside Greenville Co. hotel for hours
Left to right: James Peterson, Edward Akridge and Juan Rodriguez were all sentenced in...
Final gang members sentenced in South Carolina’s largest RICO conspiracy
Anthony Todd
Man arrested after woman killed at Simpsonville townhome
Madison Morrow
Spartanburg County daycare worker arrested

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash generic
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash after hitting ditch, culvert
SCHP: Driver dead after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.
Police say 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday night.
‘Hug your family while you can’: Search for missing boy continues 48 hours later
Doug Herron
SPD fallen officer Corporal Doug Herron laid to rest