Georgetown Co. deputies search for pair of 14-year-old escapees

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a car reportedly being driven by two teenage escapees.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a car reportedly being driven by two teenage escapees.

Deputies say two 14-year-old boys escaped from the AMI detention facility Saturday and reportedly stole a silver 2017 Toyota Corolla with temporary North Carolina license tag 2658661. The teens allegedly took the car from a parking lot after snatching keys from an employee’s belt, deputies say.

Detention facility officials one of the two escapees is 5-feet, 5 inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and the second is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

One of the escapees was in the juvenile system on a charge of unlawful carrying a weapon while the other was in on charges of unlawful carrying a weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities have not yet released photos of the two teens.

Deputies say both have family in the Greenwood area.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 843-546-5102.

