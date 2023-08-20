Heat wave this week, with two named storms among others in the tropics

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heat hits back this week while we monitor several systems in the Atlantic

First Alert Headlines

Heat wave set for this week

Highs close to ten degrees above average Tuesday & Wednesday

Tropics turning active ahead of peak season

Quiet weather continues tonight as high pressure remains in control over the eastern United States. We’ll look for another round of mostly clear skies, and still generally comfortable conditions despite a small uptick in humidity. Lows will settle in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees, with patchy fog possible in the mountains again.

Regional Forecast, Monday (WHNS)

Brace yourself for a surge of heat as we set out into the new work and school week. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will spread east, keeping our air mass very stable, but bringing a big jump in temperatures with it. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will climb around ten degrees above average, set for the low to mid 90s in the mountains, and upper 90s upstate. Humidity will continue to climb a bit too, but is not expected to reach the same oppressive levels as our last round of heat.

Even so, heat indices are likely to range from the mid 90s to low 100s, so you’ll want to take extra measures to stay cool and hydrated. Make sure the kids do the same with after-school activities and sports ramping up. The heat will come with mostly sunny skies, meaning sunscreen will also be a must.

Heat Index Forecast, Upstate (WHNS)

Another weak cold front will take a swing at us late Tuesday into Wednesday. Like the last one, it will come up empty on showers and thunderstorms, but will take the heat down slightly for the middle of the week. Don’t expected dramatic improvement though, as highs will only dip back to the upper 80s and low 90s through Thursday before returning to the low and mid 90s in time for the weekend. Isolated showers and storms will return to the forecast starting on Thursday.

The tropics remain active, with several new developments over the past 24 hours. Tropical Storm Hilary continues to track toward southern California, already spreading heavy rain and gusty winds across the L.A. Basin. The system is expected to continue to unravel as it tracks inland across California and Nevada.

Tropical Storm Hilary (WHNS)

In the Atlantic, we now have two named storms. In the open waters of the central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Emily will drift northward and weaken over the next several days. The system is not expected to become a hurricane, and is not a threat to any land mass at this time.

Tropical Storm Emily (WHNS)

In the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Franklin has organized south of Puerto Rico. The storm is expected to make a sharp turn toward the Dominican Republic, crossing the island nation on Wednesday. The storm may strengthen into a hurricane when it tracks back out into the Atlantic on Thursday and Friday, but does not pose a threat to the United States.

Tropical Storm Franklin (WHNS)

In between Emily and Franklin, Tropical Depression Six continues to weaken east of the Leeward Islands. No threat to land with this one, as it is expected to dissipate on Monday.

A disturbance moving over the Gulf of Mexico has a 60% chance of development in the next 7 days. (WHNS)

An area of low pressure moving into the Gulf of Mexico still shows a high probability of further development this week. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 60% chance to strengthen. Depending on if and when this occurs, along with another system in the far eastern Atlantic, it could receive the name Gert or Harold. We will be keeping a close eye on this as more develops.

