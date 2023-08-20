LIVE: Crews responding to small plane crash, 2 injuries reported, officials say
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County dispatch said crews are responding to a small plane crash that is causing traffic delays on Highway 101.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 10:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 20.
Officials said at this time only two injuries have been reported.
