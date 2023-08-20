LIVE: Crews responding to small plane crash, 2 injuries reported, officials say

Officials said two injuries have been reported
Crews responding to small plane crash in Spartanburg County on Highway 101 on Sunday, August 20.
Crews responding to small plane crash in Spartanburg County on Highway 101 on Sunday, August 20.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County dispatch said crews are responding to a small plane crash that is causing traffic delays on Highway 101.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 10:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 20.

Officials said at this time only two injuries have been reported.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

