LIVE: Crews responding to small plane crash, 2 injuries reported, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County dispatch said crews are responding to a small plane crash that is causing traffic delays on Highway 101.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 10:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 20.

Officials said at this time only two injuries have been reported.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

