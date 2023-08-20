SCHP: Driver dead after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers say a driver is dead after crashing into a tree Saturday.

Troopers say the crash took place at 6:30 p.m. on Greenpond Rd near Heartland Ct.

Troopers say the driver was traveling west on Greenpond Rd. a 2007 Chevy HHR, when they veered off the roadway to the right.

According to officials, the driver then overcorrected, traveled back onto the roadway and crossed the centerline.

Troopers say the driver then veered off the roadway to the left, overcorrected again, veering off to the right and striking a tree.

Officials say the victim died at the scene.

We are working to learn more details.

