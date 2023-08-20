SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash after hitting ditch, culvert

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Sunday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 252 near Cane Road at around 12:05 a.m.

Troopers said a motorcyclist was traveling north on Highway 252 then traveled off the roadway to the left, hitting a ditch and culvert. The motorcyclist then spilled off the bike to the side of the roadway, troopers said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

