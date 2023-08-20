Spartanburg, Greenville ranked among top fastest-growing places in the U.S.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. News & World Report says Spartanburg and Greenville are among the top 25 fastest growing places in the country.

The report ranks Spartanburg as the 12th fastest growing place, noting it’s “beautiful scenery and rich past.”

The report also mentions Spartanburg’s “burgeoning food scene,” and it’s plethora of “things to do on weekends.”

Greenville ranks number 23.

The report says “Greenville has transformed from a blip on the national map to a bustling metropolis.”

According to the report, Greenville’s growth can be partially attributed to it’s “influx of manufacturing jobs.”

The report says the “reinvigorated downtown serves as the focal point of the region, attracting new business, hosting an emerging culinary scene and housing what some call the crown jewel of Greenville: Falls Park on the Reedy.”

The report ranks Myrtle Beach as the top fastest growing place in the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report says that the ranking of the fastest-growing cities in the country are determined by the next migration of each metro metro area.

The net migration is measured by population growth or decline during the past five years and the percent increase in that period of time determines the report.

To read the full report, visit U.S. News & World Report’s website.

