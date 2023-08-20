Spartanburg, Greenville ranked among top fastest-growing places in the U.S.

Downtown Spartanburg
Downtown Spartanburg(OneSpartanburg, Inc.)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. News & World Report says Spartanburg and Greenville are among the top 25 fastest growing places in the country.

The report ranks Spartanburg as the 12th fastest growing place, noting it’s “beautiful scenery and rich past.”

The report also mentions Spartanburg’s “burgeoning food scene,” and it’s plethora of “things to do on weekends.”

Greenville ranks number 23.

The report says “Greenville has transformed from a blip on the national map to a bustling metropolis.”

According to the report, Greenville’s growth can be partially attributed to it’s “influx of manufacturing jobs.”

The report says the “reinvigorated downtown serves as the focal point of the region, attracting new business, hosting an emerging culinary scene and housing what some call the crown jewel of Greenville: Falls Park on the Reedy.”

The report ranks Myrtle Beach as the top fastest growing place in the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report says that the ranking of the fastest-growing cities in the country are determined by the next migration of each metro metro area.

The net migration is measured by population growth or decline during the past five years and the percent increase in that period of time determines the report.

To read the full report, visit U.S. News & World Report’s website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect in Greenville
Suspect surrenders to FBI peacefully after barricading inside Greenville Co. hotel for hours
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Tropical Storm Hilary swirls northward packing deadly rainfall along Mexico’s Baja coast
Left to right: James Peterson, Edward Akridge and Juan Rodriguez were all sentenced in...
Final gang members sentenced in South Carolina’s largest RICO conspiracy
Anthony Todd
Man arrested after woman killed at Simpsonville townhome
Madison Morrow
Spartanburg County daycare worker arrested

Latest News

Myrtle Beach ranked fastest-growing place in the U.S.
SCHP: Driver dead after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.
Crews responding to small plane crash in Spartanburg County on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
Officials: 2 injured after small plane crash in Spartanburg Co.
Crews responding to small plane crash in Spartanburg County on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
Small plane crash