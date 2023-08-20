Store owner fatally shot after dispute over Pride flag, authorities say

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities say a California store owner was fatally shot after a dispute over the Pride flag outside her business. The suspect was later killed in an encounter with deputies.

Deputies responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot at the Mag.Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Upon arrival, they found the store owner, 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton, with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the suspect, who has not been identified, fled the scene on foot. He was later found, allegedly armed with a handgun, and was killed in a “lethal force encounter,” according to deputies.

During their investigation, detectives say they learned the suspect made “several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag” outside Carleton’s store before shooting her.

Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ spoke out about the incident, saying Carleton did not identify as LGBTQ+ but “spent her time helping and advocating for everyone in the community.”

“She will be truly missed,” the Instagram post read.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.