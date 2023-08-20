World War II Veteran celebrates 100th Birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man has witnessed many historic milestones but Saturday, he got to witness his own.

“I feel fortunate I’ve come this far, you know.”

World War II veteran Corporal Leonard Turner is celebrating his 100th Birthday.

“I don’t really feel the difference between how i felt at 99 now that I’m 100. but, at any rate, it feels great to reach that number and be in good health,” Corporal Leonard Turner said.

Marine corps league detachment 5-6-4 hosted saying they expected around 200people.

“We’ve got veterans, generals, colonels, dignitaries from the state coming in.”

“I was against it to start with.”

But he says his kids insisted and now that he’s here.

“It’s amazing, actually amazing.”

“I believe he is the last Carlson raider of the four fathers of the marine reconnaissance community.”

Retired marine and member of the detachment says Corporal Turner paved the way.

“He epitomizes what we as marines try to uphold. he is a hero. he will never say that, he’ll always say i’m not. but in our mind, he is a hero of our corps and the history of America,” Harry Gardner said.

He says it’s important to recognize veterans like corporal turner.

“We need that engagement to let them know they’re never forgotten, they’re a part of our lives.”

The 100-year-old says his birthday wish.

“To stay healthy and go as long as I can.”

