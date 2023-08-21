14 people were shot, one fatally, in the same Milwaukee neighborhood, police say

The scene were nine were shot on Saturday night is seen in Milwaukee.
The scene were nine were shot on Saturday night is seen in Milwaukee.(Source: WISN/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Thirteen people were injured and one was killed in three separate shootings, just blocks from each other, over the weekend, Milwaukee police said.

Four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday near 13th and Mitchell streets around 8:30 p.m., WISN-TV Milwaukee reported.

Police said the victims included a 29-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

Just over an hour later, at 9:45 p.m., a 56-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot a couple of blocks away near 16th and Bruce streets, police said. The shooter was still at large, police said.

That shooting was about two blocks away from a mass shooting that injured nine people near 14th and Burnham streets on Saturday around 11:45 p.m.

Six males and three females, between the ages of 16 and 42, were shot, and all the victims were expected to survive, police said.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested and a firearm was recovered by police.

Police did not provide a motive for either of the shootings.

