Clinton man arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $9k from elderly adult

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said a Clinton man was arrested following an investigation that he allegedly stole from an elderly person at an assisted living facility.

According to the attorney general’s office, the South Carolina Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) conducted the investigation which revealed that between November 27, 2020, and September 30, 2022, 67-year-old William Smith made unlawful and unauthorized use of the funds and assets of a vulnerable adult.

Officials said it is further alleged that Smith accessed the victim’s Social Security benefit payments by utilizing the victim’s prepaid Direct Express debit card at several businesses in Laurens County.

In total, investigators allege that Smith obtained $8,872.80 of the victim’s funds.

Officials said the vulnerable adult resided at an assisted living facility during the time of the alleged misconduct.

Smith was charged with one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and one count of obtaining signature or property under false pretenses, value $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Both charges are considered a felony and, upon conviction, has a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine, or both.

Smith was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center on August 18, 2023.

