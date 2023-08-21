Clinton man arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $9k from elderly adult

Investigators allege that Smith obtained $8,872.80 of the victim’s funds.
William Smith
William Smith(Laurens County Detention Center)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said a Clinton man was arrested following an investigation that he allegedly stole from an elderly person at an assisted living facility.

According to the attorney general’s office, the South Carolina Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) conducted the investigation which revealed that between November 27, 2020, and September 30, 2022, 67-year-old William Smith made unlawful and unauthorized use of the funds and assets of a vulnerable adult.

Officials said it is further alleged that Smith accessed the victim’s Social Security benefit payments by utilizing the victim’s prepaid Direct Express debit card at several businesses in Laurens County.

In total, investigators allege that Smith obtained $8,872.80 of the victim’s funds.

Officials said the vulnerable adult resided at an assisted living facility during the time of the alleged misconduct.

Smith was charged with one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and one count of obtaining signature or property under false pretenses, value $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Both charges are considered a felony and, upon conviction, has a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine, or both.

Smith was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center on August 18, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured after small plane crash in Spartanburg Co.
Officials: 2 injured after small plane crash in Spartanburg Co.
Motorcycle Crash generic
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash after hitting ditch, culvert
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach
1 injured from shooting, suspect arrested
1 injured from shooting, suspect arrested
SCHP: Driver dead after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash generic
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash after hitting ditch, culvert
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Report: Student arrested for assaulting another student at Upstate school
SCDOT: Crash on I-85 blocks two lanes in Greenville County
SCDOT: Crash on I-85 blocks two lanes in Greenville County
Volunteer opportunities with Switch
Volunteer opportunities with Switch