Georgia man accused of child molestation to remain on house arrest

HARTWELL, Ga. (FOX Carolina) - A Hart County judge denied a suspect’s request to have house arrest removed as a condition of his bond on Monday.

In 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Jeremy Leonard Green on charges of child molestation, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and criminal attempt of sexual exploitation of children/child pornography.

GBI said they are investigating allegations involving his actions dating back to 2014. We are working to obtain Green’s mugshot.

The Hart County Sheriff confirmed to FOX Carolina in 2021 that Jennifer Cobb’s story led to Green’s arrest. Cobb’s family said she was groomed by Green, who was her gymnastics coach beginning at age 12.

A vigil held for Jennifer Cobb in 2021. (FOX Carolina)

Cobb spoke at Green’s bond hearing after his arrest. Shortly thereafter she took her own life.

Green filed a motion to have house arrest removed as a condition of his bond, however, a judge denied the request.

An attorney for the Cobb family released the following statement after Monday’s decision:

“Jennifer Cobb’s family is thankful and relieved that the Court denied Jeremy Green’s motion to remove house arrest as a condition of his bond. They thank and commend DA Parks White and his team’s opposition of Green’s motion on behalf of the State. Finally, they thank the community who came out to support Jennifer.”

NOTE: FOX Carolina generally does not identify victims of sexual assault or suicide, however, Cobb’s family has chosen to identify her while pushing for answers in this case. If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

