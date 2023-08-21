Greenville pastor invited to preach for Britain’s royal family

Rev. Dr. Richard Gibbons and his wife Ruth joined the Royal Family at Balmoral Castle following...
Rev. Dr. Richard Gibbons and his wife Ruth joined the Royal Family at Balmoral Castle following morning worship at Crathie Parish Church, where Dr. Gibbons was the guest preacher.(First Presbyterian Church)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate pastor was a guest of the royal family at Balmoral Castle over the weekend.

First Presbyterian Church said Rev. Dr. Richard Gibbons joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Sunday at their Scottish home in Royal Deeside.

Gibbons was a guest preacher at Crathie Parish Church.

“King Charles and HM Queen Camilla could not have been more welcoming or hospitable,” he said.  “It was the privilege of a lifetime to conduct worship at Crathie; I was deeply honored to be invited and thrilled that members of the Royal Family were in attendance.”

Gibbons has served as the senior pastor at First Presbyterian since 2007. The church celebrated its 175 anniversary this year.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured after small plane crash in Spartanburg Co.
Officials: 2 injured after small plane crash in Spartanburg Co.
Motorcycle Crash generic
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash after hitting ditch, culvert
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach
1 injured from shooting, suspect arrested
1 injured from shooting, suspect arrested
SCHP: Driver dead after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.

Latest News

2 injured after small plane crash in Spartanburg Co.
Officials: 2 injured after small plane crash in Spartanburg Co.
Book helping local pets in need
Upstate author helps shelter pets find furever homes
Officials looking for juvenile escapee in Asheville
Upstate nightclub security guard arrested during traffic stop, police say
Deputy involved shooting
Sheriff: Suspect with shotgun killed during struggle with NC deputies