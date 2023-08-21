Greenville pastor invited to preach for Britain’s royal family

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate pastor was a guest of the royal family at Balmoral Castle over the weekend.

First Presbyterian Church said Rev. Dr. Richard Gibbons joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Sunday at their Scottish home in Royal Deeside.

Gibbons was a guest preacher at Crathie Parish Church.

“King Charles and HM Queen Camilla could not have been more welcoming or hospitable,” he said. “It was the privilege of a lifetime to conduct worship at Crathie; I was deeply honored to be invited and thrilled that members of the Royal Family were in attendance.”

Gibbons has served as the senior pastor at First Presbyterian since 2007. The church celebrated its 175 anniversary this year.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.