Heat wave this week, with storms in sight in the tropics

A hot week is ahead, with many days in the 90s ahead - that includes the Upstate, NE Georgia and many in the mountains as well.

Brace yourself for a surge of heat as we set out into the new work and school week. An upper-level ridge of high pressure spreads east, keeping our air mass very stable, but bringing a big jump in temperatures with it. Highs on Monday and Tuesday climb around ten degrees above average, set for the low to mid 90s in the mountains, and upper 90s in the Upstate. Humidity continues to climb a bit too, but is not expected to reach the same oppressive levels as our last round of heat.

Even so, heat indices are likely to range from the mid 90s to low 100s, so you want to take extra measures to stay cool and hydrated. Make sure the kids do the same with after-school activities and sports ramping up. The heat comes with mostly sunny skies, meaning sunscreen is also a must.

A weak cold front takes a swing at us late Tuesday into Wednesday. Like the last one, it comes up empty on showers and thunderstorms, but takes the heat down slightly for the middle of the week. Don’t expected dramatic improvement though, as highs only dip back to the upper 80s and low 90s through Thursday before returning to the low and mid 90s in the mountains to the mid to upper 90s in the Upstate in time for the start of the weekend. Isolated showers and storms return to the forecast starting Thursday.

Relief comes on Sunday as highs back off to the mid to upper 80s which is right around normal for the later part of August. A cold front bringing the relief may bring some rain. Right now, the models are split between a stormy weekend and a dry one so stay tuned as we get a little more clarity in the coming days.

The tropics remain active, with several new developments over the past few couple of days. Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in the Baja Peninsula Sunday and is quickly moving north through the Western United States, spreading heavy rain from Southern California to Montana. Flooding and land, mud and debris slides continue to be a major threat from the system west of the Rockies.

In the Atlantic, we now have two named storms, one potential tropical cyclone and a disturbance we are keeping an eye one. The immediate threat to the United State is Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. The disturbance hasn’t quite organized yet, but it’s expected to become a depression late Monday and a tropical storm before making landfall Tuesday morning in south Texas. The potential tropical cyclone designation allows the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service to issue tropical storm watches and warnings ahead of the system so the folks in the impacted areas can prepare ahead of impact.

Another threat to land is Tropical Storm Franklin which is churning through the Eastern Caribbean Sea, spreading rains over parts of the Leeward Islands. The storm is expected to make a sharp turn toward the Dominican Republic, crossing over Hispaniola and Turks and Caicos on Wednesday. The storm may strengthen into a hurricane over late this week and into the weekend when it tracks out into the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Gert is on the radar as of Monday morning. The tropical storm overcame strong wind shear in recent days but is expected to succumb to it late Monday, becoming a remnant low.

In the open waters of the central Atlantic, Emily has weakened to a remnant low. It’s expected to drift north through the Central Atlantic and isn’t expected to regenerate.

A disturbance near the coast of Africa likely strengthens into a tropical depression or storm later this week. As of right now, it remains to see what kind of impacts it could potentially have for any landmasses.

