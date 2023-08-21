Home in Woodruff destroyed in overnight fire, crews say

Officials said several rooms were engulfed with flames.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Trinity Fire Department said several stations were called to an overnight house fire in Woodruff on Sunday.

According to the department, around midnight, crews responded to the fire in the area of Highway 221 and North Kelly Road.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Stay tuned for further information.

