Off-duty Richland County deputy shot at his home, no arrests made

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An off-duty Richland County deputy was shot at his home along with another person late Sunday evening, the sheriff’s department said.

The deputy called to report a shooting shortly before midnight at his home on Crusador Court.

A press release from the sheriff’s department said the deputy and another person were outside when they noticed three men in the area. The deputy and the person with him went back inside the deputy’s house and they were shot at by the three suspects, according to RCSD.

Both the deputy and the person with him were transported to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries. The deputy and the other person were shot in the lower body, according to RCSD.

Neighbors told WIS News 10 they heard around 12 shots ring out on Crusador Court.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said that deputy did not fire any shots. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they were not investigating Sunday night’s shooting.

The deputy’s patrol car was parked outside his home when the shooting happened, investigators said.

It’s unclear at this time if the shooting was targeted.

Law enforcement is searching for the three men they believe are responsible for shooting the deputy.

