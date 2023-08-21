Officials looking for juvenile escapee in Asheville

Dakota T.
Dakota T.(Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said a juvenile was reported to have escaped from the Western Area Multi-Purpose Juvenile Crisis and Assessment Center.

According to officials, around 8:22 p.m. on Aug. 18, Dakota T. escaped and local law enforcement was called to investigate.

Officials said anyone who sees Dakota should report the sightings to law enforcement.

You can contact Matt Debnam with the Department of Public Safety’s Communications Office by emailing matthew.debnam@ncdps.gov.

MORE NEWS: Home in Woodruff destroyed in overnight fire, crews say

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured after small plane crash in Spartanburg Co.
Officials: 2 injured after small plane crash in Spartanburg Co.
Motorcycle Crash generic
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash after hitting ditch, culvert
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach
1 injured from shooting, suspect arrested
1 injured from shooting, suspect arrested
SCHP: Driver dead after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.

Latest News

6-year-old saves sister from drowning
6-year-old in SC saves younger sister from drowning in public pool
Book helping local pets in need
Book helping Upstate pets in need
Spartanburg, Greenville ranked among top fastest-growing places in the U.S.
Spartanburg, Greenville ranked among top fastest-growing places in the U.S.
1 injured from shooting, suspect arrested
1 injured from shooting, suspect arrested