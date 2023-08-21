Officials looking for juvenile escapee in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said a juvenile was reported to have escaped from the Western Area Multi-Purpose Juvenile Crisis and Assessment Center.

According to officials, around 8:22 p.m. on Aug. 18, Dakota T. escaped and local law enforcement was called to investigate.

Officials said anyone who sees Dakota should report the sightings to law enforcement.

You can contact Matt Debnam with the Department of Public Safety’s Communications Office by emailing matthew.debnam@ncdps.gov.

