Police investigating after shooting injures minor in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they are investigating after a shooting injured a minor on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment complex on Spruce Hill Lane at around 3:30 p.m. on August 20 in reference to gunshots.

Once on scene, officers were informed that a minor was suffering from a gunshot wound at a house on Ridge Street. Police searched the areas and found the victim, 12 shell casings and physical evidence.

Officers said the minor told them he had been shot on Spruce Hill Lane and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting incident, text TIP2PD to 847411 (TIP411) or call police at 828-252-1110.

